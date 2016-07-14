Navigation

How To Cheat in Pokemon Go using GPS Spoofing

By on July 14, 2016 in Technology

If you’re not able to get out in the real world to play the Pokemon Go game there are other options to play the game.  This video guide below shows how to use GPS spoofing to trick your phone into thinking it’s somewhere else.  You’ll need the following to get started:

  • Rooted Android Device or Emulator on your computer (BlueStacks)
  • Lucky Patcher
  • Fake GPS
  • Pokemon Go

After installing Lucky Patcher to install Fake GPS you can enter in a latitude and longitude of a location to spoof to your device and Pokemon Go game.  Be warned that the game makers have been able to tell if you are spoofing or moving to locations too quickly and issuing temporary bans on your account.

Check out the video below for the full details:

 

 

